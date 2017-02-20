Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Strike closes Acropolis, ancient…

Strike closes Acropolis, ancient sites in Greece

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:38 am < a min read
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Acropolis and other ancient sites in Greece are closed to the public after state guards called a 24-hour strike over a pay and contract dispute with the government.

Monday’s protest was not directly related to Greece’s bailout measures, but the country’s left-wing government is under renewed international pressure to limit spending and agree with lenders on new austerity measures and reforms.

A union representing the striking workers is seeking additional staff and overtime pay.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

A statement said: “We hope these problems — that have no fiscal impact — can be dealt with so that the Easter holidays and tourism season can start without any problems at museums and ancient sites.”

Advertisement

The hilltop buildings of the Acropolis overlooking Athens include the Parthenon and the Temple of Athena Nike.

Topics:
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Strike closes Acropolis, ancient…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended