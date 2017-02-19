Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sudan's president accompanies UAE's…

Sudan’s president accompanies UAE’s rulers to defense show

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:12 am < a min read
Share

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has accompanied two of the United Arab Emirates’ most-powerful rulers to a defense show.

Al-Bashir was flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the event Sunday.

They watched a military demonstration that included explosions, jet fighters and helicopters at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX. The event happens every two years in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup and is the only sitting head of state facing genocide charges at the International Criminal Court.

Advertisement

U.S. President Barack Obama issued an executive order in January to permanently revoke a broad range of American sanctions on Sudan after a six-month waiting period.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sudan's president accompanies UAE's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended