Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital.

The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.

Witnesses said there was no immediate casualty figure, though the assailants set fire to the premises of security forces.

The international film festival known as Fespaco is currently underway in the capital of Ouagadougou, 230 kilometers (143 miles) to the south.

Burkina Faso had long been spared the jihadist unrest experienced by neighboring countries. However, extremists now have abducted foreigners in the north and a year ago launched a major terror attack on a cafe popular with foreigners that left 30 people dead.