The Latest: Ex-Mexican leader Fox jibs at Trump speech

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:59 pm < a min read
The latest on foreign reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress (all times EST):

10:50 p.m.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is urging Americans to stand up to Donald Trump and suggests that the U.S. president build a wall around himself.

As he has done previously, Fox made the comments while he jabbed at Trump via Twitter during the president’s address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Trump did not mention Mexico by name in his speech, but he returned to his promise to build a “great, great wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border and protect American jobs. Trump did not repeat his vow to make Mexico pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government has repeatedly said it will never do.

The Mexican government offered no immediate comment on Trump’s speech.

