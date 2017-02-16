Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Malaysia makes…

The Latest: Malaysia makes 3rd arrest in N. Korean’s death

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:31 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, at a Malaysian airport (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Police official Abdul Samah says officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Advertisement

Abdul Samah says the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.

___

9:20 a.m.

Malaysia police chief Khalid Abu Bakar has told the national Bernama news agency that a second woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. He said police will issue a statement soon with details.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Malaysia makes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended