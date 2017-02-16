The Latest: Malaysia makes 3rd arrest in N. Korean’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, at a Malaysian airport (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Police official Abdul Samah says officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Abdul Samah says the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.

___

9:20 a.m.

Malaysia police chief Khalid Abu Bakar has told the national Bernama news agency that a second woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. He said police will issue a statement soon with details.