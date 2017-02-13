Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump welcomes Trudeau to White House

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 11:01 am 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on meetings between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s and President Donald Trump. (all times EST):

11 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

Trump welcomed Trudeau with a handshake Monday, as the leaders met for the first time.

Their schedule includes private talks and a round table conversation about women in the workplace.

Trudeau and Trump have different world views. The liberal Trudeau champions free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. Trump has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees.

Relations with the U.S. are crucial to Canada. More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. There is a fear among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

9 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Washington, aiming to build a relationship with President Donald Trump that doesn’t threaten trade.

In the first face-to-face meeting with the new U.S. president, Trudeau will talk about free trade at the White House. The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

The prime minister’s plane landed at Dulles airport Monday morning after heavy winds forced a change from Andrews Air Force base.

