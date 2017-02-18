Sports Listen

Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. in Dubai to open golf club

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:00 am < a min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons are in the United Arab Emirates for an invitation-only ceremony to open the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

Eric and Donald Jr. attended a private luncheon Saturday afternoon with business partners of Hussain Sajwani, the billionaire who runs DAMAC Properties, the developer that partnered with Trump on the golf course.

Photographs shared on social media by a real estate broker who attended the luncheon showed the two Trumps there.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Trump’s two sons, who now run the Trump Organization, are scheduled to attend a gala at the golf course Saturday night.

The ceremony in the Mideast city-state home to the world’s tallest building marks the first major event abroad that the two Trump sons will attend together since their father’s inauguration.

