Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Uber to investigate sexual…

Uber to investigate sexual harassment claim by engineer

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:24 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Uber’s chief executive has ordered an urgent investigation into a sexual harassment claim made by a female engineer who alleged her prospects at the company evaporated when she complained about advances from her boss.

Travis Kalanick responded Monday on Twitter to an open statement by Susan Fowler Rigetti about her year at the ride-hailing app. In a blog post titled “Reflecting On One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber,” Rigetti says the company’s human resources department ignored her complaints because her boss was a high performer.

Kalanick says that what Rigetti described “is abhorrent,” and “against everything we believe in.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

He says he has instructed the company’s chief human resources officer to look into the matter, adding “there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Uber to investigate sexual…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Airman tracks fuel usage

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended