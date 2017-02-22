Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK media report Iraqi…

UK media report Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 4:30 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — British news media are reporting that a suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release.

The SITE intelligence group says the Islamic State group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani. The BBC says the 50-year-old was formerly known as Ronald Fiddler.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that al-Britani was one of 16 men paid a total of 10 million pounds (now worth $12.4 million) in compensation in 2010 when the British government settled a lawsuit alleging its intelligence agencies were complicit in the torture of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK media report Iraqi…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.