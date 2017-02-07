Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK military jets escort…

UK military jets escort civilian plane to London airport

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:44 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Royal Air Force fighter jets escorted a Pakistani civilian airliner to Stansted Airport near London on Tuesday after a passenger became disruptive, police and the British military said.

The air force said RAF Typhoon jets were launched from an eastern England air base Tuesday afternoon, and that the plane “was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted Airport,” north of the British capital.

Stansted said the plane was a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore bound for London’s Heathrow Airport.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Essex Police said that the diversion was due to a “disruptive passenger.” It said officers were speaking to people on the plane and the airport remained open.

Advertisement

The force said “this is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter.”

The airport said the plane was likely to continue its journey to Heathrow once police had finished their inquiries.

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK military jets escort…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended