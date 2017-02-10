Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK says Cyprus military…

UK says Cyprus military bases ‘more important than ever’

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS February 10, 2017 7:54 am 1 min read
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s top defense official said Friday that the country’s two military bases on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus are “more important than ever” in light of the turmoil gripping nearby Syria.

In the first-ever official visit to the island by a British defense secretary, Michael Fallon said British Tornado and Typhoon warplanes stationed at RAF Akrotiri have made 1,200 strikes against Islamic State group targets in Iraq and Syria in the last two years.

Fallon said coalition forces will this year aim to strike the “decisive blow” against the Islamic State group after pushing back its fighters in 2016, according to a transcript of his remarks provided by Cyprus’ Defense Ministry.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Fallon said IS now holds less than 10 percent of territory in Iraq and that two million people have been liberated from IS rule.

Advertisement

Fallon also said the largely Kurdish Syrian Defense Forces are opening a second front against the IS stronghold in Raqqa, Syria and hailed the “larger role” Cyprus is playing in safeguarding security in the region. Britain has retained two bases on Cyprus after the island gained independence from colonial rule in 1960.

“We could have no better partner than our great friend Cyprus,” Fallon said.

Fallon told the Associated Press after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that Britain is looking to extend an existing defense cooperation program with Cyprus to include maritime and aviation security.

Fallon repeated Britain’s offer to cede nearly half of the 98 square miles (254 sq. kilometers) of bases territory if current talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island are successful.

Cypriot government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Britain recognizes Cyprus’ upgraded role in bolstering regional security which must be further strengthened as part of an aimed-for reunification deal.

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK says Cyprus military…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended