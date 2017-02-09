Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN: China takes steps…

UN: China takes steps to stop taking organs from prisoners

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 11:40 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says that China has taken steps to end its once-widespread practice of harvesting organs from executed prisoners but that it’s impossible to know what is happening across the entire country.

At a Vatican conference on organ trafficking this week, a former top Chinese official claimed the country had stopped its unethical program, but critics were unconvinced.

In an interview Thursday, WHO’s Jose Ramon Nunez Pena said he has personally visited about 20 hospitals in China last year and believes the country has reformed. But he acknowledged that in a country as large as China “there may still be hidden things going on.”

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Nunez Pena said WHO officials were now focusing on other countries like Egypt and Sri Lanka as worrisome centers of organ harvesting.

Advertisement

Topics:
Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN: China takes steps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended