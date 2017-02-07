Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN says 30,000 have…

UN says 30,000 have returned to Iraq’s Mosul

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:10 am < a min read
Share

KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — The United Nations says some 30,000 people have returned to neighborhoods retaken from the Islamic State group in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul since a major operation to drive out the militants began in October.

The U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday that the number of returnees has steadily increased since Iraqi forces declared the eastern half of the city “fully liberated” last month.

The western half of Mosul, home to an estimated 750,000 people, is still held by the militants.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The extremist group captured Mosul in a matter of days in the summer of 2014, when it swept across northern and central Iraq.

Advertisement

Some 190,000 people have been displaced since then, either by the militants or military operations against them, according to the U.N.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN says 30,000 have…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended