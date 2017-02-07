Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Zimbabwe criticizes US Embassy…

Zimbabwe criticizes US Embassy over human rights comment

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:49 am < a min read
Share

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has sharply criticized the United States for expressing concern about its human rights record, saying U.S. critics “can go hang on a banana tree.”

Zimbabwe’s state-run Herald newspaper on Tuesday also quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying U.S. Ambassador Harry K. Thomas Jr. is “a leftover from a terrible era.”

Charamba appeared to be referring to past U.S. administrations that have had testy relations with Zimbabwe.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy expressed deep concern about what it called the “continuing deterioration” of human rights in Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

The American statement followed the arrest last week of Evan Mawarire, a Zimbabwean pastor who launched a popular protest movement on social media dubbed #ThisFlag.

Mawarire was arrested on his return to Zimbabwe after going to the United States last year.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Zimbabwe criticizes US Embassy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended