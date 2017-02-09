Sports Listen

Zimbabwean pastor and protest organizer is released on bail

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:04 am < a min read
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean pastor arrested for organizing anti-government protests says he is happy to be out of prison after being released on bail.

Evan Mawarire also said after his release Thursday that he is looking forward to some rest and time with his family.

Mawarire, who launched a protest movement on social media called #ThisFlag, had been detained since Friday at a prison in the capital, Harare, on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Mawarire does not pose a flight risk and that he should be released on $300 bail.

The pastor had returned from the United States, where he organized protests against the government of Zimbabwe’s 92-year-old leader, Robert Mugabe.

