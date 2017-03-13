Sports Listen

World News

Albanian premier replaces 4 Cabinet ministers

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 6:53 am < a min read
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has replaced four Cabinet ministers who he says stepped down to devote their time to campaigning for the June 18 parliamentary election.

Edi Rama said after a meeting of his Socialist Party’s leadership Monday that Fatmir Xhafaj would be the new interior minister, Ogerta Manastirliu the new health minister, Olta Xhacka the social wellbeing minister and Eduard Shalsi the state minister for local affairs.

For the past three weeks, the opposition Democratic Party’ supporters have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana, asking for a caretaker Cabinet to take the country to the election.

Democrats’ leader Lulzim Basha wasn’t pleased with the reshuffle, saying they want Rama to resign. Albania’s president must formally approve ministers before they go to a parliamentary vote.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
The Associated Press

