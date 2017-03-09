Sports Listen

Amal Clooney: Don’t let Islamic State get away with genocide

March 9, 2017
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is urging Iraq and the world’s nations not to let the Islamic State extremist group “get away with genocide.”

The wife of actor George Clooney, who represents victims of IS rapes and kidnappings, told a U.N. meeting Thursday that what’s “shocking” is not just the group’s brutality but the “passive” response by the world’s nations to the campaign to investigate its crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

She urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send a letter to the U.N. Security Council so it can vote to set up an investigation into crimes by the group in Iraq.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

“Justice is what the victims want…” Clooney said, “but justice will be forever out of reach if we allow the evidence to disappear.”

