Amnesty: Coalition not taking adequate precautions in Mosul

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
BAGHDAD (AP) — Amnesty International says a recent spike in civilian casualties in the Iraqi city of Mosul suggests the U.S.-led coalition is not taking adequate precautions to prevent deaths among noncombatants as its forces battle the Islamic State militant group.

The international human rights monitoring group says in a report published Tuesday that evidence from Mosul “points to an alarming pattern of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes which have destroyed whole houses with entire families inside.”

The report says any failure to take precautions to prevent civilian casualties would be “in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Iraqi forces began the assault on IS-held Mosul in October after months of preparation and buildup. In January, Iraq declared east Mosul “fully liberated” and government forces are currently pushing into the city’s western half.

