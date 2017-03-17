Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Angola considers up to…

Angola considers up to a decade in prison for abortions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 11:41 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angola’s parliament votes next week on a proposal to imprison for up to a decade women who have abortions and people who perform them.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are urging authorities to allow a protest Saturday in the capital, Luanda, calling on the country to decriminalize abortion.

A statement by the rights groups says lawmakers are seeking to replace the country’s criminal code that dates to 1886.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The draft code offers no exceptions to the punishments for those who have or perform abortions. Angola’s government had proposed exceptions in cases of rape or when the mother’s health is in danger, but parliament rejected it.

Advertisement

Friday’s statement by the rights groups says parliament will vote on the criminal code March 23.

Abortion is already illegal in Angola.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Angola considers up to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.