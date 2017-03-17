Angola considers up to a decade in prison for abortions

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angola’s parliament votes next week on a proposal to imprison for up to a decade women who have abortions and people who perform them.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are urging authorities to allow a protest Saturday in the capital, Luanda, calling on the country to decriminalize abortion.

A statement by the rights groups says lawmakers are seeking to replace the country’s criminal code that dates to 1886.

The draft code offers no exceptions to the punishments for those who have or perform abortions. Angola’s government had proposed exceptions in cases of rape or when the mother’s health is in danger, but parliament rejected it.

Friday’s statement by the rights groups says parliament will vote on the criminal code March 23.

Abortion is already illegal in Angola.