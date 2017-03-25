Sports Listen

Armed heist at Cartier shop in Monaco, 1 suspect captured

March 25, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Police in Monaco say robbers have carried out an armed heist at a luxurious Cartier jewelry shop in Monte Carlo and one of the suspects has been captured.

The Monegasque police authority said three individuals carrying at least one firearm targeted the shop Saturday afternoon near the famed casino square in the French principality. Police say the robbers fled and set fire to their getaway car.

One of the armed men was caught by police who closed the principality’s borders but the two others managed to escape.

Police were unable to specify what the robbers had stolen or how valuable it was.

Police say no shots were fired, no injuries reported and no hostages were taken in the robbery but some Cartier shop assistants have been given psychological counseling.

