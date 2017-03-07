Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Avalanche strikes French Alps…

Avalanche strikes French Alps resort of Tignes

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 5:29 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an avalanche has struck the Alpine ski resort of Tignes, and rescue services have launched a search.

The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck on Tuesday morning without giving details about potential casualties. French media reported that several skiers have been caught up when the avalanche hit.

Police forces in Tignes confirmed they are currently intervening.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Four snowboarders died last month in Tignes in another avalanche near the resort.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Avalanche strikes French Alps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.