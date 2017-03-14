Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Balloon accidents in central…

Balloon accidents in central Turkey injure 49 people

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 5:05 am < a min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says 49 people, mostly foreign tourists, were hurt when three hot air balloons made hard landings in strong winds in central Turkey.

The Dogan news agency says the balloons were carrying mostly European and Chinese tourists for rides over Turkey’s Cappadocia region Tuesday when the winds suddenly picked up and forced some of the balloons to make emergency landings.

Nine of those hurt were being treated for fractured bones while the rest had minor injuries and were quickly released from hospitals, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Cappadocia is known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

Advertisement

Last month, a Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia when a hot air balloon made a similar hard landing.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Balloon accidents in central…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.