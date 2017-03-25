Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belarus activists arrested before…

Belarus activists arrested before planned protest

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 7:28 am < a min read
Share

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Riot police in the Belarusian capital have raided the office of a human-rights group hours ahead of an attempt by opposition activists to mount a large protest march.

Authorities banned the demonstration planned for Saturday afternoon and dozens of police detention trucks were deployed in the center of Minsk.

The authoritarian former Soviet republic has seen an unusually persistent wave of protests over the past two months against President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994. After tolerating the initial protests, authorities cracked down. Lukashenko this week alleged that a “fifth column” of foreign-supported agitators was trying to bring him down.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

About midday Saturday, police raided the office of the Vesna human rights group. About 30 people were detained, said Oleg Gulak of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, another rights organization.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belarus activists arrested before…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.