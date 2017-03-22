Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belgian king, queen, leaders…

Belgian king, queen, leaders mark attacks anniversary

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 2:51 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian leaders, victims and families of those who died in the March 22 suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway are making the first anniversary of the attacks, which killed 32 people.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde joined Prime Minister Charles Michel at the airport, where two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the departure hall during the morning peak travel period.

More than 300 people were wounded in the attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group, but around 900 people now number themselves among the victims to have suffered physical or mental trauma.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Commemorations are also taking place at the Maelbeek subway station, and at a new memorial to be officially unveiled in the Belgian capital’s European quarter.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belgian king, queen, leaders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.