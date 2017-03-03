Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belgium releases man who…

Belgium releases man who had gas canisters in van

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:34 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have released a man, previously convicted on terror-related charges, who was stopped while speeding through the center of Brussels with a van loaded with two gas canisters.

The prosecutor’s office said Friday the man, identified only as M.A., was convicted last year and local media said he had sought to fight in Syria. Once his identity became clear to police after he was stopped for running a red light on Thursday, part of the center of Brussels was closed off during the evening rush hour.

A bomb squad found no detonator or explosives, and only one of the two gas canisters was full.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

On Friday, the office said there were no reason to issue an arrest warrant now but said the investigation would continue.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belgium releases man who…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. soldier trains Royal Army of Oman marksman

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.