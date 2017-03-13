Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Berlin ground staff strike,…

Berlin ground staff strike, hundreds of flights canceled

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 3:33 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Ground staff at Berlin’s two airports have gone on strike for the second time in four days, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The ver.di union called on staff at the Tegel and Schoenefeld airports to walk out from 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) Monday until 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Tuesday. The strike follows a similar all-day walkout on Friday.

Airport authorities said 448 departures from Tegel, the busier airport, and 194 from Schoenefeld were canceled — most of the flights planned for the day.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Ver.di announced the new walkout on Sunday, arguing that it was necessary because employers hadn’t reacted to the previous strike and made a new offer in their wage dispute.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Berlin ground staff strike,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.