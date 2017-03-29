Bizarre stunt at Auschwitz carried out by anti-war activists

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish prosecutor says that 11 people who slaughtered a sheep at Auschwitz last week, stripped naked and chained themselves together were peace activists protesting wars across the world.

The bizarre stunt at the former Nazi German death camp, which also involved unfurling a banner with the word “Love,” occurred Friday by the gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Freit” (Work Will Set You Free).

Mariusz Slomka, deputy regional prosecutor in Oswiecim, said Wednesday the stunt was carried out by four women and seven men aged 20-43 who had organized it over the internet. The 11 were six Poles, four Belarusians and one German.

Slomka said that they have all been charged with desecrating a remembrance site, while the person who slaughtered the sheep, a Belarusian, faces additional charges.