Boris Johnson in Somalia for surprise visit amid drought

By ABDI GULED
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 4:22 am < a min read
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali presidential aide confirms that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Mogadishu for a surprise visit and is holding talks with Somalia’s new president.

The aide declined to be named Wednesday morning because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Johnson is meeting at the airport with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who was elected last month.

Britain is appealing for aid for Somalia’s drought, which has been declared a national disaster.

