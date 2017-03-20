Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Britain to trigger Brexit…

Britain to trigger Brexit process on March 29, gov’t says

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling Britain’s departure from the European Union, on March 29.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement that Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk of the timing on Monday morning. The notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is “on the threshold of the most important negotiation” for a generation.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Britain to trigger Brexit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.