British rancher shot, killed in Kenya in a farm invasion

and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 2:25 pm < a min read
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says a British rancher has been shot and killed by pastoral herders in central Kenya who have been invading large farms, some of which double as wildlife conservation areas.

Simon Kipkeu, the police officer in charge of Laikipia County, said rancher Tristan Voorspuy was inspecting some of his lodges, which had been torched by the attackers, when he was shot Sunday 190 kilometers (118 miles) north of Nairobi. Kipkeu says the victim’s body has been recovered next to his horse and witnesses are being interviewed.

Kenya has declared its drought a national disaster and the U.N. humanitarian chief has appealed for assistance for hard-hit herders. Ranchers, however, say the land invasions are politically motivated and part of plans to take over their land.

