British, Scottish leaders to meet amid independence dispute

By
The Associated Press March 27, 2017
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting Scotland’s leader for the first time since they faced off in a struggle over a new push for Scottish independence as the U.K. leaves the European Union.

May is due to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, days after Sturgeon demanded a referendum on Scottish independence to be held within two years. May has rejected that timetable.

May is due to give a speech Monday promising stronger powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and saying she will never allow “our union to become looser and weaker, or our people to drift apart.”

May is touring the U.K. before triggering the EU exit process. On Wednesday, she will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, starting a two-year countdown to Brexit.

