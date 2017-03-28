Sports Listen

‘Carlos the Jackal’ awaiting verdict in Paris court

PARIS (AP) — The man known as “Carlos the Jackal,” once the world’s most-wanted fugitive, has asked a French court to “take the only right decision” before ruling on whether he’s guilty of a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade.

The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is already serving two life sentences in France for murders and attacks he perpetrated or organized on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution in the 1970s and ’80s.

As the trial wrapped up Tuesday, the 67-year-old denounced “an absurd trial” for a 42-year-old crime. His lawyers have pleaded for acquittal.

A verdict is expected later Tuesday. The prosecutor requested a third life sentence.

He is accused of throwing a grenade onto a shopping area in the Latin Quarter, killing two and injuring 34.

