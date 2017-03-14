Sports Listen

China premier calls for return to talks on Korean nukes

March 14, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for all parties to return to talks amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Li on Wednesday reiterated Chinese support for U.N. Nations resolutions aimed at nudging the North toward ending its programs and returning to negotiations.

He acknowledged the rising tensions and said the nations concerned need to return to talks to “find proper solutions.”

China is Pyongyang’s most important ally and economic partner, and has been under pressure from the U.S. to use its influence to rein in actions by the North seen as provocative.

China followed the latest round of missile launches by the North last month by suspending imports of North Korean coal, depriving Kim Jong Un’s regime of a crucial source of foreign currency.

The Associated Press

