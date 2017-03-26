Sports Listen

Corruption protests held across Russia; arrests reported

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 5:34 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian protesters denouncing government corruption have gathered in cities across Russia and arrests have been reported.

The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest coordinated outpouring of dissatisfaction since the massive 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

As of midday in Moscow, state news media had kept silent about the protests. News websites and social media, however, were reporting demonstrations in cites from Vladivostok in the Far East to Yekaterinburg in the Urals. Dozens of arrests were reported in Vladivostok.

Protesters plan to hold unsanctioned rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg in the afternoon.

The demonstrations are driven by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.

