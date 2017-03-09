Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Death toll from Madagascar…

Death toll from Madagascar cyclone rises to 5

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 3:52 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Officials in Madagascar say the death toll from a cyclone has risen to five and about 10,000 people have left their homes because of storm damage.

Media in Madagascar reported Thursday that power is down in some areas because of Cyclone Enawo, which made landfall in the northeast of the island nation on Tuesday and has diminished in strength while moving south.

Disaster management officials are warning of the threat of flooding, including in the capital, Antananarivo.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

The government and aid groups have been providing shelter, water and other basic needs to those affected by the cyclone.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Death toll from Madagascar…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.