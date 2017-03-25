Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan…

Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan protest over jailed dissident

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
Share

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — Supporters of a jailed former lawmaker tried to break through a police cordon outside the national security agency’s headquarters in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, but police turned them back with flash grenades. Dozens were arrested.

About 250 people had gathered Saturday in Bishkek, the Central Asian nation’s capital, to demand the release of Sadyr Jarapov, who was arrested when trying to enter the country earlier in the day. It was not clear why he was arrested.

Japarov had lived the past few years in Cyprus after serving a prison sentence for organizing a 2013 protest that turned violent. The protest was connected to disputes over the Canadian-owned Kumtor gold mine that is one of the country’s main industries.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Police spokesman Bakyt Seitov said more than 30 people were arrested Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.