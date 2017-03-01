Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dutch right-wing populist Wilders…

Dutch right-wing populist Wilders returns to campaign trail

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:30 pm < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders is returning to the campaign trail, days after cancelling events ahead of the country’s March 15 election amid security concerns.

In a press release Wednesday, Wilders says voters want to meet him and he wants to meet them.

Security risks, he said “will be reduced to the minimum. I’m looking forward to it.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Last Thursday, Wilders suspended open campaigning in the wake of alleged leaking of sensitive information by a security official who is part of the team giving him round-the-clock protection.

Advertisement

Wilders, whose party is slipping in polls but remains on track to make big gains, says he will hand out flyers in three Dutch cities before the election, take part in debates and give interviews in Dutch media among other events.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dutch right-wing populist Wilders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.