Erdogan: Turkey might hold referendum on EU membership

March 25, 2017
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says the country might pursue a Brexit-like referendum on whether to pursue European Union membership.

Speaking Saturday at a Turkish-U.K. forum in the southern city of Antalya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the proposal as tensions are escalating between Ankara and European governments ahead of an April 16 referendum to expand the powers of the Turkish presidency.

Bringing up Brexit — the British departure from the EU — Erdogan said a similar referendum “might” be held after the April 16 vote, adding that he would respect whatever the people decided.

At a rally earlier Saturday, Erdogan lashed out those who claimed Turkey would not be let into the EU if the referendum passed.

He says “Turkey is no one’s whipping boy.”

