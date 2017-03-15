Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Ethiopia begins 3 days…

Ethiopia begins 3 days of mourning after deadly landslide

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
Share

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopians have started observing three days of national mourning after a deadly landslide in which scores were killed.

The death toll is at least 72 following the collapse on Saturday of a mountain of garbage in a landfill outside Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Many victims were women and children trapped when makeshift mud-and-stick homes inside the Koshe landfill were buried in debris.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

It was not clear how the collapse occurred.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Ethiopia begins 3 days…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.