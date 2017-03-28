Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU court rules Russia…

EU court rules Russia sanctions over Ukraine are valid

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 4:21 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled that the bloc’s economic sanctions on Russian companies over the crisis in Ukraine are valid.

The EU Court of Justice’s decision Tuesday came in response to a legal challenge by Russian oil and gas giant Rosneft before a British court.

Rosneft wants to annul a decision by EU leaders in July 2014 to restrict certain financial transactions and sensitive exports imposed after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Luxembourg-based ECJ said the “restrictive measures” adopted in response to the crisis in Ukraine against certain Russian undertakings, including Rosneft, are “valid.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU court rules Russia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.