EU leaders arrive to mark 60th anniversary of bloc

March 25, 2017
ROME (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of their founding treaty and chart a way ahead following the decision of Britain to leave the 28-nation bloc.

On a day of ceremonies Saturday, the 27 leaders are set to approve a Rome declaration to commit to a united future and see how to deal with the myriad crises which has beset them over the past decade.

It looks like the blueprint will be adopted without any problems after both Poland and Greece lifted their objections on the eve of the summit.

Britain says that it will trigger the negotiations to leave the bloc on March 29, only days after the summit.

