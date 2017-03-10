Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU leaders, minus Britain,…

EU leaders, minus Britain, mull bloc’s future

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:54 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are debating the future of their bloc as Britain eyes the exit door and far-right parties appear ready to make a strong stand in elections around Europe.

The 27 leaders, minus British Prime Minister Theresa May, gathered at EU headquarters Friday a day after a rift with Poland over a top EU job exposed new fault lines in the European project.

Discussions will focus on their summit in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the EU’s founding treaty, and how to maintain unity amid severe political and migration pressures.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The leaders are weighing how a future EU should operate; whether it should limit itself to a trade bloc, steam toward a federal super-state or allow members to advance at different speeds when practical.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU leaders, minus Britain,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.