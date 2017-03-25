EU transport chief calls for European car toll system

Sports Listen

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s transport commissioner is calling for a continentwide car toll system that would enable motorists to use all European roads without having to stop at borders.

Many countries in the 28-nation EU have highway toll systems, but they are separate and work in different ways.

Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper in comments published Saturday that she will make proposals for a Europe-wide system in May.

Bulc said every country could decide for itself whether it wants a car toll system, but those that do should participate in a standardized electronic system. She said tolls would be collected via a prepaid system or monthly bills, and the proceeds would go to participating nations.

Bulc said that she aims for an agreement by 2019.

