Ex-CIA agent freed in Portugal, avoids extradition to Italy

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 10:58 am < a min read
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An American ex-CIA agent has won a last-minute reprieve and will no longer be extradited from Portugal to Italy, where a court convicted her of taking part in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric.

A Lisbon court ruled Wednesday that Sabrina de Sousa must be released immediately, because Italy had cancelled its detention and extradition request. The court provided its ruling to The Associated Press.

The surprise decision came hours before de Sousa was due to be extradited and a day after Italy’s president granted her a partial clemency. President Sergio Mattarella shaved one year off her four-year sentence for her role in the abduction of Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas, who was kidnapped in Milan in 2003.

De Sousa’s Portuguese lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Topics:
All News World News
