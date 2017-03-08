Sports Listen

Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala orphanage

By master
March 8, 2017
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The spokesman for Guatemala’s volunteer fire departments says at least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City.

Spokesman Mario Cruz tells the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters are still extinguishing parts of Wednesday’s blaze.

But he says that so far 19 bodies have been found and about two dozen people are being treated for injuries.

The orphanage has been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

The Associated Press

