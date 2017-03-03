Sports Listen

French aid groups defy order to stop feeding migrants

By master
March 3, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Aid groups feeding migrants in the northern French port city of Calais are defying a municipal order to stop.

Hundreds of migrants have trickled back to Calais since authorities evacuated the makeshift camp housing thousands in October. Aid organizations have been feeding them near the old camp site.

Seven aid groups said on Friday that they’re distributing meals because authorities “don’t respect their own (humanitarian) obligations.” They said the meals can prevent “eventual desperate acts” that Calais City Hall fears.

Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart signed an order Thursday declaring the area near the closed camp off-limits, in part to prevent “violent acts.”

Francois Guennoc of air organization Auberge des Migrants says the groups have changed meal distribution spots and would do so nightly, if needed, to evade police.

