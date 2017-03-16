Sports Listen

French presidential candidate Macron visits Berlin, Merkel

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 12:57 pm < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has visited Berlin to present his plans for reforming France and for future European integration.

Macron, an independent centrist who once served as France’s economy minister, is favored to reach France’s presidential runoff on May 7 and face far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

Macron met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday’s visit and said later that he told her about “my willingness to reform our labor market, to reform our vocational training system, to reform our education and . to have (a) sensible fiscal consolidation and investment packet for our economy.”

Macron also backed efforts to increase investment in the 19-country eurozone, of which Germany and France are leading members.

The first round of France’s presidential election will be held on April 23.

