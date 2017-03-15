Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay & BenefitsExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » German court convicts man…

German court convicts man for smuggling drugs in wheelchair

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:38 pm < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A Dutch citizen has been sentenced in Germany to 5 ½ years in prison for smuggling multiple kilograms (pounds) of cocaine inside his wheelchair from the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

A state court in Duesseldorf on Wednesday convicted the 57-year-old of importing drugs and assisting drug dealing.

The dpa news agency reports that customs officials found 11.2 kilograms (24.7 pounds) of cocaine worth 750,000 euros ($798,000) hidden inside the batteries of his wheelchair during a check at Duesseldorf airport in October.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

During the trial, the Curacao-born man initially denied knowing there was cocaine in his wheelchair. He later acknowledged smuggling the drugs under pressure, saying traffickers had threatened to harm his daughter in Curacao.

Advertisement

He hasn’t been named in line with German privacy rules.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German court convicts man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.