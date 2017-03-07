Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » German court to rule…

German court to rule in refugee’s Facebook lawsuit

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 3:49 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A court in southern Germany will rule on a case brought against Facebook by a Syrian refugee who wants the company to seek and delete posts falsely linking him to crimes committed by migrants.

Anas Modamani was one of several asylum-seekers who took a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015 at the height of the refugee crisis.

The selfies started appearing in anti-migrant Facebook posts following high-profile crimes within Germany that had migrants identified as the perpetrators.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The original posts have since been removed because they breached German privacy laws. But Modamani is seeking an injunction that would force Facebook to actively identify and remove such posts, rather than wait for users to flag them.

Advertisement

The court in Wuerzburg will rule on the case Tuesday.

Topics:
All News Business News Media News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German court to rule…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.