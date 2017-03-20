Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » German finance minister: European…

German finance minister: European unity ‘best precaution’

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 5:10 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister says European unity is “the best precaution for our 21st century” and is suggesting that the eurozone rescue fund could be turned into a sort of “European Monetary Fund.”

Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Germany’s most influential politicians, wrote in Monday’s edition of the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: “European unification is perhaps the best idea that the Europeans had in the 20th century.”

The troubled European Union will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the bloc’s founding Treaty of Rome this weekend.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Schaeuble said the eurozone fund, the European Stability Mechanism, could be put in a position to identify and oversee risks in member countries and manage those risks. He advocated “a transparent and predictable mechanism for restructuring public debt.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German finance minister: European…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.